High-speed chase comes to end in downtown Houston; Suspect taken into custody

HOUSTON – Police were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday in downtown Houston, officials said.

Houston police responded to a family disturbance between the suspect and a family member at 49000 E. Creek Drive, officials said.

The family member informed police that the suspect may be armed, police said. When the suspect was spotted, he fled in a black Nissan truck, police said. The chase began on Beltway 8 and Kirby Road in southeast Houston.

HPD involved in a chase in southeast Houston on Jan. 4, 2020. (KPRC)

The suspect drove southbound on the Gulf Freeway and led police to Downtown Houston.

Police said the chase was discontinued around 4 p.m. because it was deemed as dangerous, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., police resumed the chase in downtown Houston.

The chase came to an end at San Jacinto at Rusk Street and the suspect was taken into police custody.

Recap the chase below: