High-speed chase comes to end in downtown Houston; Suspect taken into custody

HOUSTON – Police were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday in downtown Houston, officials said.
Houston police responded to a family disturbance between the suspect and a family member at 49000 E. Creek Drive, officials said.
The family member informed police that the suspect may be armed, police said. When the suspect was spotted, he fled in a black Nissan truck, police said. The chase began on Beltway 8 and Kirby Road in southeast Houston.
The suspect drove southbound on the Gulf Freeway and led police to Downtown Houston.
Police said the chase was discontinued around 4 p.m. because it was deemed as dangerous, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., police resumed the chase in downtown Houston.
The chase came to an end at San Jacinto at Rusk Street and the suspect was taken into police custody.
