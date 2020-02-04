Magnolia firefighters rescue 84-year-old woman trapped inside burning home

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Magnolia firefighters rescued an 84-year-old woman from her burning home Wednesday morning, officials say.

Firefighters responded to reports that an elderly resident was trapped in her burning home in the 37200 block of Thistledown Lane.

When paramedics, firefighters, and deputies arrived at the scene, a man told them he woke to find the home filling with smoke from a fire in the kitchen. Officials say the home was not equipped with smoke alarms and by the time he noticed the fire, it was too large. Heat and smoke prevented him from reaching the other end of the home, where his mother normally slept, he said.

Firefighters were met with extreme fire conditions but were able to force their way into the home in search of the woman. Within a couple of minutes, they found her on the floor, unconscious and suffering from severe smoke inhalation, officials say.

Crews battled through the blaze to locate and rescue the victim. Firefighters then proceeded to call for assistance and work to pull her from the home. Paramedics and other fire officials moved the woman to an ambulance initiated life-saving procedures.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Houston Medical Center for treatment.

Although the victim suffered significant smoke inhalation injuries, she is expected to survive.