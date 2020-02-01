#GirlDad trends social media with sweet tributes to dad-daughter relationships in honor of Kobe Bryant
Being a #GirlDad is a trending topic.
The social media hashtag launched after ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared an emotional story about meeting legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant for the first time. Duncan, who was pregnant at the time, said she remembered Bryant expressing his love for having daughters.
Bryant, who had three daughters at the time, said his wife wanted to try for a boy. However, Bryant was unfazed about having a son.
Duncan said Bryant said, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad."
"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020
Bryant and his wife Vanessa would go on to have a fourth daughter in June 2019.
Throughout the week, sports journalists, enthusiasts and fans reflected on the life and impact of Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The news of his untimely death flipped the world upside down.
Here are 24 #GirlDad tributes from the Houston area:
My girls mean everything to me! #girldad pic.twitter.com/4eU42E0g8W— TheBertEmanuelRule (@BertEmanuel) January 29, 2020
Love of my life #girldad pic.twitter.com/zZCBwHxdOz— Nick Cavallo (@Coach_nbc) January 29, 2020
My Princess🤧👸🏽 Can’t believe she is about to be “BIG 5”.. Couldn’t imagine a day w/o her in it #girldad pic.twitter.com/zoXKF0NePC— February 25th (@SayDallas) January 29, 2020
I can't compete with Kobe, but I sure am proud to be a #GirlDad! pic.twitter.com/y28LVRoprr— Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) January 31, 2020
It’s trending and I can’t imagine what life would be like now I have a little girl! Brand new #girldad pic.twitter.com/A9eFVJahlr— Caleb Harang (@coachharang74) January 28, 2020
Daddy daughter dance ❤️ #girldad pic.twitter.com/71v68m3zcx— Zay Tunchei (@YM_Zay) February 1, 2020
Daddy Daughter Date Night! #girldad pic.twitter.com/pwdmNxAc5g— Captain 👨🏼✈️ Awesome (Tristan Venable) (@Captn_Awesome8) February 1, 2020
He had 3 older boys, but he was definitely a #GirlDad. Today, he would have been 70. Happy heavenly birthday, Poppa Bear.— Alveda Williams (@DrAlveda) February 1, 2020
Love you forever... miss you always,
Baby Girl 💔 pic.twitter.com/NJ7pz0poOA
My abbu is most certainly a #girldad (sorry lil bro 😂). pic.twitter.com/qqjD8ogsNq— Sana ~सना~ (@realsana_f) February 1, 2020
Two years and counting!!!#girldad pic.twitter.com/zz3W1L2Nzt— Coach Edwards (@CoachEdwardsIam) January 31, 2020
Since #GirlDad is trending and I have the best 💜 pic.twitter.com/wT6xMZnVrs— Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) January 30, 2020
Who wouldn’t want to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/dz33xYADl7— Coach KJ (@CoachK_Johnson) January 30, 2020
Such a cool park - the kids love the American Ninja Warrior part of it, especially Katelyn🙂 #girldad pic.twitter.com/HHqN31498v— David Surdovel (@DaveSurdovel) February 1, 2020
Me, my sis and my #girldad waaaay back in the day. pic.twitter.com/jN701gjAeI— Akilah Willery (@awillery) January 30, 2020
I don’t have any girls of my own but I’m their track daddy. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/H1FoZ6fKjY— Aldine Eisenhower XC/Track & Field (@iketrack) January 31, 2020
The Most Important Person In The World To Me 🖤👑 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/3v3Az6X9s8— Mekale McKay 🤴🏾 (@1_McKay_2) January 30, 2020
Being a #girldad is a lifetime of love, but man does time fly. pic.twitter.com/JpBGq4qY26— Chuck Pool (@capooljr) January 29, 2020
The tragic loss of Kobe, Gigi, and the other families hit so hard for me because I too am a #girldad x2 pic.twitter.com/fn9Ql4HQVf— Wayne Edwards (@waynezilla4) January 29, 2020
That horse had no hope against a smile like that😎 #girldad pic.twitter.com/h73HF7esE3— Jarett Johnson (@JohnsonJarett) January 31, 2020
The reasons for all I do. My beautiful daughters are nothing but blessings, and some great athletes too #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/WP7RSRRBu5— Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) January 30, 2020
My son and daughter are my 🌎Sometimes, with tragedy, comes perspective. Blessed to be a dad and proud to be a #girldad pic.twitter.com/BLAxTBK8Ci— Chuck R. (@ecrosenbaumiii) January 30, 2020
Take nothing for granted. Life is short, so we have to be sure not to rush it... #girldad pic.twitter.com/YMFl6uqrDl— Prolific God (@prolificgod) January 30, 2020
I’m not sure who I would be if I wasn’t a #girldad pic.twitter.com/nagDhFTqM5— Atomic Kong|From Podcasts (@AtomicKong) January 31, 2020
#girldad my hubby and his girls, his girls are everything to him ♥️♥️♥️ father of 3 girls. He is a wonderful amazing dad. Prayers 🙏🏽 for everyone involved on Kobe’s helicopter 🚁 pic.twitter.com/9Bv0GxkYjq— Felesha Marron Macias (@FeleshaMacias) January 29, 2020
