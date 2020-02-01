68ºF

#GirlDad trends social media with sweet tributes to dad-daughter relationships in honor of Kobe Bryant

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) hugs his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Being a #GirlDad is a trending topic.

The social media hashtag launched after ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared an emotional story about meeting legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant for the first time. Duncan, who was pregnant at the time, said she remembered Bryant expressing his love for having daughters.

Bryant, who had three daughters at the time, said his wife wanted to try for a boy. However, Bryant was unfazed about having a son.

Duncan said Bryant said, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad."

Bryant and his wife Vanessa would go on to have a fourth daughter in June 2019.

Throughout the week, sports journalists, enthusiasts and fans reflected on the life and impact of Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The news of his untimely death flipped the world upside down.

Here are 24 #GirlDad tributes from the Houston area:

