GirlDad trends social media with sweet tributes to dad-daughter relationships in honor of Kobe Bryant

Being a #GirlDad is a trending topic.

The social media hashtag launched after ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared an emotional story about meeting legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant for the first time. Duncan, who was pregnant at the time, said she remembered Bryant expressing his love for having daughters.

Bryant, who had three daughters at the time, said his wife wanted to try for a boy. However, Bryant was unfazed about having a son.

Duncan said Bryant said, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad."

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Bryant and his wife Vanessa would go on to have a fourth daughter in June 2019.

Throughout the week, sports journalists, enthusiasts and fans reflected on the life and impact of Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The news of his untimely death flipped the world upside down.

Here are 24 #GirlDad tributes from the Houston area:

My Princess🤧👸🏽 Can’t believe she is about to be “BIG 5”.. Couldn’t imagine a day w/o her in it #girldad pic.twitter.com/zoXKF0NePC — February 25th (@SayDallas) January 29, 2020

I can't compete with Kobe, but I sure am proud to be a #GirlDad! pic.twitter.com/y28LVRoprr — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) January 31, 2020

It’s trending and I can’t imagine what life would be like now I have a little girl! Brand new #girldad pic.twitter.com/A9eFVJahlr — Caleb Harang (@coachharang74) January 28, 2020

He had 3 older boys, but he was definitely a #GirlDad. Today, he would have been 70. Happy heavenly birthday, Poppa Bear.



Love you forever... miss you always,

Baby Girl 💔 pic.twitter.com/NJ7pz0poOA — Alveda Williams (@DrAlveda) February 1, 2020

My abbu is most certainly a #girldad (sorry lil bro 😂). pic.twitter.com/qqjD8ogsNq — Sana ~सना~ (@realsana_f) February 1, 2020

Since #GirlDad is trending and I have the best 💜 pic.twitter.com/wT6xMZnVrs — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) January 30, 2020

Such a cool park - the kids love the American Ninja Warrior part of it, especially Katelyn🙂 #girldad pic.twitter.com/HHqN31498v — David Surdovel (@DaveSurdovel) February 1, 2020

Me, my sis and my #girldad waaaay back in the day. pic.twitter.com/jN701gjAeI — Akilah Willery (@awillery) January 30, 2020

I don’t have any girls of my own but I’m their track daddy. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/H1FoZ6fKjY — Aldine Eisenhower XC/Track & Field (@iketrack) January 31, 2020

The Most Important Person In The World To Me 🖤👑 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/3v3Az6X9s8 — Mekale McKay 🤴🏾 (@1_McKay_2) January 30, 2020

Being a #girldad is a lifetime of love, but man does time fly. pic.twitter.com/JpBGq4qY26 — Chuck Pool (@capooljr) January 29, 2020

The tragic loss of Kobe, Gigi, and the other families hit so hard for me because I too am a #girldad x2 pic.twitter.com/fn9Ql4HQVf — Wayne Edwards (@waynezilla4) January 29, 2020

That horse had no hope against a smile like that😎 #girldad pic.twitter.com/h73HF7esE3 — Jarett Johnson (@JohnsonJarett) January 31, 2020

The reasons for all I do. My beautiful daughters are nothing but blessings, and some great athletes too #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/WP7RSRRBu5 — Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) January 30, 2020

My son and daughter are my 🌎Sometimes, with tragedy, comes perspective. Blessed to be a dad and proud to be a #girldad pic.twitter.com/BLAxTBK8Ci — Chuck R. (@ecrosenbaumiii) January 30, 2020

Take nothing for granted. Life is short, so we have to be sure not to rush it... #girldad pic.twitter.com/YMFl6uqrDl — Prolific God (@prolificgod) January 30, 2020

I’m not sure who I would be if I wasn’t a #girldad pic.twitter.com/nagDhFTqM5 — Atomic Kong|From Podcasts (@AtomicKong) January 31, 2020