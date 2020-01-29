Meet the Sugar Land teen ballet dancer who performed with Lizzo at the Grammys

HOUSTON – A Houston-area teenager performed for millions of tuned-in viewers and many of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces Sunday night when she was featured in Lizzo’s opening performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Just two weeks before music’s biggest night, Lizzo sent a call out on Instagram for ballet dancers, but not just any ballerinas would make the cut.

“I would like ballet dancers that look like me. Where are you? I want you,” the singer said.

Those interested in the secret gig were asked to submit a video to Artistic Director and Choreographer Jemel McWilliams.

Four days later, 17-year-old Freje Randall of Sugar Land was flying from William P. Hobby airport to LAX.

Randall shared the exciting news on her Instagram just a day ahead of the Grammys.

Randall is a student at Stafford’s Ballard Christian Academy and a member of Fort Bend Academy of Arts and Dance.

The ballerina took center stage with a solo performance during the transition of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.”