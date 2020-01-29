Judge to consider if David Temple should have third trial in murder case

HOUSTON – A judge will consider whether David Temple should be granted a new trial in the 1999 murder case of his wife, Belinda.

Temple, a former high school football coach is accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago. He has been convicted of murder in this case before and most recently in August 2019 for the second time.

A Harris County jury could not agree on a sentence in August so a judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase. The judge said Temple is entitled to bail under the law and set it at $1 million.

He was originally convicted of murder in 2007 and served nine years in prison. After a lengthy appeals process, his conviction was overturned in 2016 for prosecutorial misconduct. He was released on bond while he awaited a new trial.

Special prosecutors were appointed by a judge in 2017 to review the case and decide whether Temple would be tried again.

If granted a new trial, it would be the third time he stands trial in the same case.

He has maintained his innocence, and his attorneys have tried to have the charge against him dismissed.