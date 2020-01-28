What you need to know about a major closure planned for 610 West Loop at Southwest Freeway throughout February

HOUSTON – A major traffic headache is planned for the West Loop at the Southwest Freeway for several weekends, closing north and southbound lanes.

Construction is planned to begin this weekend, starting on Friday at 9 p.m. and ongoing until Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will close the I-610 West Loop north bound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound to hang bridge beams and other related work for a new connector ramp. This is part of the ongoing 610/59 interchange project.

“The I-610/ I-69 interchange is a major connection point of two of the most congested highways in the state of Texas,” TxDOT said in a statement,, “the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.”

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route during these weekend closures.

For updates and for more information, go to www.dot.state.tx.us/hou610at69/.

Here are the following planned weekend closures:

Fri. Feb. 7, 9 p.m. -- Mon. Feb. 10, 5 a.m.

Fri. Feb. 14, 9 p.m. -- Mon. Feb. 10, 5 a.m.

Fri. Feb. 21, 9 p.m. -- Mon. Feb. 24, 5 a.m.