This is what you should know about polypropylene

Friday morning’s explosion at a Houston machining and manufacturing company is burning polypropylene into the air.

But what is polypropylene?

Polypropylene is a high-performance, lightweight durable plastic used in automotive, appliance and packaging and labeling.

Polypropyelene is “a white, mechanically rugged material and has a high chemical resistance. Polypropylene is the second-most widely produced commodity plastic after polyethylene,” according to Wikipedia.

According to Creative Mechanisms, polypropyelene is used in household and industrial applications. It works as a plastic material and a fiber. Its viewed as a player in the plastic industry because of its many uses.