Official Obama portraits to make Houston stop on national tour, but the dates might upset you

HOUSTON – You’ll soon get a chance to see the official portraits of President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama in Houston, but it’s going to be a long wait.

The portraits are headed on a five-city tour from June 2021 through May 2022, according to the National Portrait Gallery.

The Houston stop is at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in the Museum District, from March 25, 2022, to May 30, 2022.

Through the tour, the iconic portraits are expected to reach millions of people who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to see them, according to the National Portrait Gallery.

Along with the artworks themselves, The Obama Portraits will feature audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book (National Portrait Gallery and Princeton University Press), according to a release from the gallery. This special presentation will enhance the conversations surrounding the power of portraiture and its potential to engage communities.

Kehinde Wiley painted the portrait of President Obama while Amy Sherald created the portrait of the former first lady. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled the portraits in Feb. 2018.

Tour locations include: