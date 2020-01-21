Alicia Keys world tour coming to Houston area

HOUSTON – Fifteen-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is coming to Sugar Land this fall.

Keys will bring her “Alicia -- The World Tour” to Smart Financial Center on Sept. 15.

Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys)

A news release describes the tour like this: “In addition to new music, Keys will be bringing her classics - from ‘No One’ to ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ to ‘Girl on Fire’ - to life in a special multi-media, artistic experience on the ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR stage each night. A meditation on love and life, the show will be a true celebration, filled with the magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

If I get this strike ❌ I’m going on The #ALICIA World Tour 🎳💜... Posted by Alicia Keys on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the tour, beginning on Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. local time until Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. local time in the U.S. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the Houston area, Keys will perform in Dallas. See her full list of tour dates here.