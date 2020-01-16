Ben Taub Hospital currently not accepting patients after inmate escapes police custody

HOUSTON – Ben Taub General Hospital says its currently not accepting patients after an inmate escapes police custody.

The announcement was made around 7 p.m.

Officials said the female inmate asked the officer if she could use the bathroom but escaped instead. It is unknown if the hospital is on lockdown, but officials told KPRC 2 that the hospital will not accept patients until the search is over.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will have more information as it becomes available.