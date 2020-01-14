Police: Man walking on Houston freeway dies after officers try to detain him

HOUSTON – A man who was walking on a Houston freeway died Tuesday after officers tried to detain him, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the man stopped breathing while officers were trying to detain him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

