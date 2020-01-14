78ºF

Local News

Police: Man walking on Houston freeway dies after officers try to detain him

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – A man who was walking on a Houston freeway died Tuesday after officers tried to detain him, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the man stopped breathing while officers were trying to detain him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

