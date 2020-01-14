Police: Man walking on Houston freeway dies after officers try to detain him
HOUSTON – A man who was walking on a Houston freeway died Tuesday after officers tried to detain him, police said.
The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8.
According to a tweet by Houston police, the man stopped breathing while officers were trying to detain him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
This story is developing.
HPD detectives are en route to the 13500 Gulf Fwy SB exit ramp to the S. Sam Houston Pkwy. Prelim info is our officers attempted to detain an adult male walking on the fwy about 10:20 am. The male stopped breathing. He has since been pronounced deceased at a hospital.#hounews 1/2— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2020
