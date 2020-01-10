LISTEN: Get to know and hear the music of the 17 acts who will play at RodeoHouston this year

HOUSTON – Most of the artists performing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year have officially been announced. See how the list compared to a lineup that was leaked on social media Thursday morning.

While RodeoHouston is still a while away, you can get in the spirit by jamming out to this year’s entertainers ahead of time.

March 3: Midland

Midland will kick off the 2020 season as the night one performer. This will the group’s first appearance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Some of the group’s most popular songs include “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Make A Little." Their most recent release is “Put The Hurt On Me.”

March 4: Willie Nelson

Texas legend Willie Nelson will return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his eighth performance at the event. Nelson made his rodeo debut in 1985.

Nelson’s most popular songs include “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” and “Crazy.” His most recent release is “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” featuring Paula Nelson.

March 5: Becky G

Becky G will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut on the third night of the season.

The Latin-pop performer is most known for her songs “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha and “Mayores” with Bad Bunny. The music videos for both songs each have over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Becky G has even collaborated with fellow RodeoHouston performer Kane Brown on “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”

March 7: Maren Morris

Maren Morris is a first-time performer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Grammy-award winning artist is most recognized for her song My Church and feature on Zedd’s The Middle. Her current single is “The Bones” from her second studio album titled GIRL.

In 2019, Morris toured as a part of the supergroup ‘The Highwomen,’ along with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. The group was inspired by The Highwaymen which featured Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson.

Morris is expecting her first child, a baby boy, who is due to arrive in March.

March 8: Ramon Ayala

Ramon Ayala will perform at RODEOHOUSTON for the third time on Go Tejano Day.

The norteño performer’s most popular songs are “Que Me Entierren Cantando” and “Mi Golondrina.”

March 9: Chris Young

Chris Young returns to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his sixth performance.

Young is most known for her songs “I’m Comin’ Over" and “The Man I Want To Be." His most recent release is “Drowning.”

March 10: NCT 127

NCT 127 will be the first K-Pop group to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The 10-member act debuted in 2016 under South Korea’s SM Entertainment. They were signed to Capitol Music Group in April 2019.

The group recently performed their hit “Highway to Heaven” at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NCT 127′s western collaborations include “So I Am” by Ava Max and “Shut Up & Dance” by Jason Derulo featuring LAY.

March 11: Kane Brown

Kane Brown is back for the second year in a row. In 2019, Brown drew a record-breaking crowd of 75,122. He now ranks sixteenth on the list for the top 25 paid rodeo/concert attendance records, according to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The performer’s most popular songs include “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina and “Heaven.”

Brown has collaborated with fellow RODEOHOUSTON performer Becky G on “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”

March 12: Cody Johnson

This will be Cody Johnson’s fourth consecutive year performing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The singer made his debut in 2017 after being highly recommended by fans on social media to replace Old Dominion when the group had to cancel their performance at the last minute.

Johnson is the writer and performer of the rodeo’s new theme song. In 2019, “Party With Your Boots On” by George Ducas was replaced by the Huntsville-native’s “Welcome to the Show."

March 14: Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi is a first-time performer of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

His most popular songs include “Dirt On My Boots” and “Night Shift." Pardi’s current single is “Heartache Medication.”

March 15: Dierks Bentley

For the eighth time, Dierks Bently will perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Australian singer’s most popular songs include “Somewhere On A Beach” and “Drunk On A Plane.” His most recent release is “Living.”

March 16: Keith Urban

Keith Urban will return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his eighth performance at the event. Urban made his RODEOHOUSTON debut in 2005.

The Australian singer’s most popular songs include “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter” featuring Carrie Underwood. His most recent release is “We Were.”

March 17: Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut on Pop night.

Stefani, who recently completed a Las Vegas residency, is most known for her songs “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl.” Her most recent release is a duet with Blake Shelton “Nobody but You," which the couple will be performing at this year’s GRAMMYs.

March 18: Khalid

Khalid is a first-time performer of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Texas-native quickly became popular in 2016 after Kylie Jenner posted his song “Location” on her Instagram and Snapchat. Khalid has collaborated with Houston-native Normani on “Love Lies.”

Khalid’s current single “Talk” is nominated for Grammy award in the category of Record of the Year.

March 19: Christ Stapleton

Christ Stapleton will perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the fourth consecutive year.

Stapleton’s most popular songs include “Tennesse Whiskey” and “Broken Halos” His most recent release is "Second One To Know” created in collaboration with The LEGO Group.

March 21: Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley will grace the stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the fourteenth time in his career. This year will mark Paisley’s seventh consecutive performance at the event.

Paisley is most remembered for his songs “Remind Me" featuring Carrie Underwood and “Whiskey Lullaby” featuring Alison Krauss The singer’s most recent release is “My Miracle.”

March 22: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan will close out the 2020 season as the last performer. This will be Bryan’s ninth consecutive performance at RODEOHOUSTON.

Bryan’s most popular songs include “Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day” and “Play It Again” His most recent release is “What She Wants Tonight.”