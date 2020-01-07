Sketch released of man accused of attacking 19-year-old girl on Buffalo Speedway

HOUSTON – For Olga Morgan, who lives on the 8000 block of Buffalo Speedway, Sunday nights are typically quiet, but this past Sunday was much different after a young girl desperate for help showed up outside her door.

“She had blood on her hands,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she called the police and approached the girl who told her she had been attacked.

“From (what) she was saying, (the attacker) pushed her down and tried to choke her,” Morgan said.

According to the Houston Police Department, there is a sketch of the suspect.

The Houston Police Department released a sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting young woman on Buffalo Speedway.

Police said he attacked the 19-year-old girl who earlier had been walking with her cousin.

Once her cousin walked away, police said the suspect came from behind, robbed the teen and then sexually assaulted her.

Morgan said the girl was in a state of shock.

“She had leaves on her back and when she was talking to the constables, they were asking her questions and she was very quiet,” Morgan said.

The encounter now has residents in Morgan’s neighborhood on edge.

“It scares me to death," Morgan said. “I have spoken with neighbors and we have talked about maybe increasing security in our neighborhood.”

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.