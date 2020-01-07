Sheriff: Dead man may be related to earlier burglary, shootout at gun shop
CROSBY, Texas – A man who was found dead early Monday morning near Baytown may be related to an earlier burglary and shootout at a gun shop near Crosby, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said in a tweet that deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. to reports of a burglary at a gun shop at the corner of Kennings Road and Green Cove in Crosby. Gonzalez said the shop owner encountered two people who may have broken into the shop. Gonzalez said the shop owner exchanged gunfire with the two people who fled the scene. The shop owner said at least one of the two people was wounded.
Gonzalez said that 11 minutes later, authorities responded to reports of a man in his late teens or early 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound near Baytown. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.
This is a developing story.
20s was found at 3800 Morelos Rd at abt 441am, with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. I will be en route to the scenes. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xbBqfCoef0— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2020
