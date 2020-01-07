WATCH LIVE: Firework explodes at Klein Forest High School prompting evacuation; 1 possibly injured, officials say

KLEIN, Texas – What is being described by officials as a firework explosion prompted an evacuation Tuesday at Klein Forest High School, according to officials.

A tweet from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said that preliminary information indicates that a firework ignited inside the cafeteria and one person may have been injured

A tweet from the Klein Independent School District said that all students and staff are safe.

“Do NOT come to the campus,” the tweet read. “Buses are being sent to Klein Forest High School early. School is dismissed and no one will return to the building today."

Update 6: All Klein Forest students have been released. Students may be picked up on the Bammel North Houston side of the road. Student vehicles will not be released out of the parking lot until a later time to ensure the safety of all students and staff. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

The school district said they will work with students and staff to get “their personal property at a later time, to be shared in a future update." All Klein Forest High School after-school activities, including home and away activities, were canceled, district officials wrote.

