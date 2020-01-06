Man charged in connection with fiancé’s death due in court

HOUSTON – The man charged in connection with his fiancé’s death will go before a judge Monday.

Loved ones gathered Sunday to remember 33-year-old Dominic Jefferson, a mother of three who had just gotten engaged to Kendrick Akins just days prior to her death.

According to court documents, Jefferson died Friday after she was shot once in the chest in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hilly View Drive near Antoine Drive in north Houston.

READ: Court: Witness dove into bushes to escape man charged with murder in connection with fiancé’s death

The couple got into an argument outside their apartment and that is when Akins pulled the trigger, court documents said.

Tina Hunter, Jefferson’s mother, said she was blindsided by the news, especially just days after their engagement.

“He proposed to her (on) New Year’s Eve (on) Facebook Live,” Hunter said. “It was beautiful. It was a beautiful proposal and gave her the ring. And did the whole nine yards and then turn around 3 days later and kill my daughter. That’s not right. That’s not right at all.”

Akins turned himself in on Saturday. He is asking to be put in protective custody because Jefferson has brothers in jail who will attack him, according to court documents.

Hunter said her daughter was a “very caring person. She would give her last. She would always help people.”

“He don’t need a bond,” Hunter said. “My daughter didn’t deserve this. He don’t deserve to get out. He don’t deserve a bond.”

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with Jefferson’s death. He is in jail on a total of $225,000 bond for both his charges.

Akins is due in court Monday at 9 am.