Vigil celebrates the life of 33-year-old woman gunned down by fiancé

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Sunday evening for a vigil to celebrate the life of 33-year old Dominic Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot and killed Friday night outside an apartment complex located in the 5500 block of Holly View Drive.

Police said Jefferson and her fiancé Kendrick Akins allegedly had a fight outside the complex when Akins pulled out a gun and shot her.

“We’re all trying to hold up, doing the best we can,” said Jefferson’s mother, Tina Hunter. “We are looking for all the prayers that we can get because this is really an unexpected trying time.”

Jefferson’s family said Akins had just proposed to Jefferson on New Year’s Eve.

"I thought she was happy, and I thought that was going to be the man of her dreams,” said Hunter.

Akins is not sitting behind bars inside the Harris County Jail. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jefferson leaves behind three children.

“Her legacy will be protected, and we are going to keep on going," said sister Charmone Onyeije. "Her kids will be ok, we will be ok.”