HPD: Woman shot and killed at apartment complex in northwest Houston

A woman was shot and killed Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 11:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Holly View Drive.

Responding officers found a woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators a fight broke out between a woman and a man and at some point the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

When a witness attempted to help the woman, the man shot at the witness. The witness was not injured, according to authorities.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Houston police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the shooting death. An official said the person of interest was a man in his 30′s but did not offer further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.