WATCH LIVE: Harris County announce NYE drunk driving crack down

HOUSTON – Several local law enforcement officials will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday to announce an initiative ahead of New Year’s Eve to crack down on drunk drivers. Officials say the initiative will be one of the largest multi-agency impaired driver task forces in north Harris County in years.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and others will discuss the initiative and announce “dozens of suspected driving while intoxicated arrests that have already been made since the start of the initiative,” officials wrote in a press release.

Officials say the initiative will be coordinated from the Precinct 4′s Cypresswood office and Judge Lincoln Goodwin will review and sign off on search warrants for suspected drunk driver’s blood.

“The Constable will have District Attorney Prosecutors on location for the review of all suspected criminal charges accepted,” officials wrote. “Lastly, there will be a team of medical personnel that will draw blood from suspected drunk drivers.”