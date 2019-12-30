How to get a ride home safely after partying on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – Local law enforcement officials are urging New Year’s Eve revelers to be safe and “have a plan,” to get home safely without drinking and driving after celebrating the new decade.

Harris County and Houston officials announced initiatives to crack down on drunk drivers during the New Year’s Eve “no-refusal” night.

So here are some of the resources to get home safely Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Tipsy Tow

AAA Texas has partnered with the Houston Police Department, Memorial Hermann Red Duke Trauma Institute, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and others to offer drunk drivers a free tow home.

The Tipsy Tow service will tow a driver’s car up to 10 miles for free between 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

If you want to get a Tipsy Tow, call 800-222-4357.

Metro

The Metro Rail and Metro Lift will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. You can find more information on ridemetro.org or by calling (713) 635-4500.

Lyft

Lyft is offering 1000 $20 discount codes. The code will be announced New Year’s Eve.

Parking

The city of Houston will not enforce parking meters throughout the city on New Year’s Day.

“There’s no winners no matter what, whether it’s innocent person lost their life or drunk driver who lost their life, the drunk driver survives and goes through criminal justice process both families lose somebody no matter what,” said Sgt. D. Egdorf, of the Houston police DWI taskforce.

“You can be doing everything right still be hit by A drunk driver it can injure you it can kill you and create lots of havoc and lots of carnage and drunk driving is a choice someone made a choice to do that,” said John McNamee with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.