Suspect in Christmas Eve shooting killed in deputy-involved shooting near Hermann Park

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve near Hermann Park.

The deputy-involved shooting was reported 3:15 p.m. Saturday at 6202 Hermann Park Drive.

#BREAKING: Albert Benjamin Simon has died at a hospital after he was shot by a deputy, confirms @SheriffEd_HCSO. @KPRC2 https://t.co/EAwamgu14M — MaryAnn Martinez (@KPRC2MaryAnn) December 28, 2019

Deputies came across the suspect, Albert Benjamin Simon, near the park. Deputies said when Simon made a sudden move towards a bag one of the deputies shot him.

Simon was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else injured in the shooting. Police ask the public to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.