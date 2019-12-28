Suspect in Christmas Eve shooting killed in deputy-involved shooting near Hermann Park
HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve near Hermann Park.
The deputy-involved shooting was reported 3:15 p.m. Saturday at 6202 Hermann Park Drive.
#BREAKING: Albert Benjamin Simon has died at a hospital after he was shot by a deputy, confirms @SheriffEd_HCSO. @KPRC2 https://t.co/EAwamgu14M— MaryAnn Martinez (@KPRC2MaryAnn) December 28, 2019
Deputies came across the suspect, Albert Benjamin Simon, near the park. Deputies said when Simon made a sudden move towards a bag one of the deputies shot him.
Simon was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No one else injured in the shooting. Police ask the public to avoid this area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Breaking: Albert Benjamin Simon has been found. All preliminary information: @HCSOTexas came across him at Hermann Park. Simon made a sudden move towards a bag and one of our deputies shot him. Simon is wounded and has been taken to a hospital. No other injuries reported #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6URlICA3Cj— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019
