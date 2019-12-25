Woman shot, killed at party in northwest Harris County home on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – A woman was shot and killed at a house party in northwest Harris County on Christmas Eve, according to Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted at about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday that deputies were at the 16500 block of Obsedian Drive for reports of the shooting.

“Preliminary info: a male arrived at a house party and shot an adult female,” Gonzalez wrote. “The female has been confirmed deceased at the scene.”

At 9:44 p.m. Gonzalez updated his tweet to say deputies were searching for a suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man who is possibly in his 50s. The suspect fled in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee and was armed with a pistol.

Gonzalez said he is on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.