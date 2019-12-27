Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that crushed body shop owner

HOUSTON – With his heart breaking, Arturo Galindo Jr. began the task of carrying on his father’s work running Arturo’s Garage, which his father started many years ago. It’s now up to Arturo Jr. to keep the business alive.

“My heart is aching… I’m heart broken you know, this was my dad”, Arturo said in a tearful interview with KPRC 2.

On Dec. 17, Arturo Sr. was working underneath a car raised on blocks with his employee, Miguel Angel Garcia. Police say the driver of a white van drove his vehicle into the raised car, causing it to fall off the blocks, crushing Arturo Sr. and pinning Garcia between two cars. The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Joseph Robicheaux, fled the scene.

Robicheaux is charged with two felony counts of failure to stop and render aid for allegedly fleeing the scene of the wreck, police say.

“I miss him so much. I just want this guy caught. I want answers”, Arturo Jr. said.

The Galindo family buried Arturo St. on Christmas Eve and are now seeking justice. They hope Robicheaux will turn himself in or be arrested by Harris County deputies.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Garcia family as he recovers from his injuries after the wreck.

If you have any information on Robicheaux’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.