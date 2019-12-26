Year in review: Remembering some of the biggest stories of the year in The Woodlands

Houston – From national rankings to sports and crime, here are the stories that put a spotlight on The Woodlands in 2019.

Ranked No. 1 Houston-area suburb

The community ranked first out of 10 for the best Houston-area suburbs to live in.

According to Houston Properties, The Woodlands tops the list due to its exceptional amenities, schools and high quality of life.

I-45 causes nightmares for The Woodlands at start of year

If limiting road rage was a New Year’s resolution, residents of The Woodlands were challenged early when the Texas Department of Transportation called for total closures of I-45 in both directions January. Community Impact reported, all lanes between Rayford Road and Sawdust Road I-45 northbound were closed for 32 hours. Then 11 days later, all lanes between Rayford Road and Sawdust Road closed southbound for 32 hours, according to a report by Community Impact.

Woodlands athlete joins national baseball team

Drew Romo was among 20 high school students to compete in the 2019 World Baseball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup in Gijang, South Korea.

This was the catcher’s second year on Team USA after winning a gold medal at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships.

Drew Romo is back in the red, white and blue looking for gold medal No. 2

Possible development for $71 million performing arts center approved

In an announcement by The Woodlands Township, renderings of new performance were revealed. Community Impact reported the possible development of a new performing arts center was approved by The Woodlands Township board of directors.

“We have conducted numerous community studies and interviews about ‘what’s next’ in The Woodlands, with an indoor performing arts venue being at the top of the list,” board of directors Chairman Gordy Bunch said in a news release.

As reported by Community Impact, the possible development which will be located next to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will cost $71 million.

The Woodlands Resort makes USA TODAY list

Also recognized for its businesses, The Woodlands Resort ranked No. 5 in the country by USA TODAY for best hotel pool.

The resort features a 1,0005-foot lazy river, water slides, lagoon style pool and splash-pad area for younger guests.

The Woodlands Resort ranks no. 5 for best hotel pool by USA TODAY.

Woodlands remembers slain Arkansas officer

Stephen Carr, originally of the Woodlands, was shot point-blank in the head while sitting in his patrol car in northwestern Arkansas. Carr is the son of retired Houston Police Department sergeant Paul Carr.

The slain officer was remembered by his former coach and teammates of The Woodlands High School, where he graduated from in 2011.

Last night, senseless tragedy struck in Fayetteville as well as here in Houston. Officer Stephen Carr, son of a retired HPD Sergeant, was ambushed and murdered. "Evidence shows that Officer Carr was executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle."

