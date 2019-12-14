I-10 bridge repair nears end, westbound lanes expected to reopen by Jan. 3

BAYTOWN, Texas – Good news drivers!

TxDot officials said the repair on the I-10 bridge is near an end. Officials said they expect to open the westbound lanes by the weekend of Jan. 3 and the eastbound lanes will open the following weekend of Jan. 10.

Why so early?

“It is actually not that much earlier. We (led) an emergency three-month contract on Oct. 28 for the repairs," said TxDot’s Deidrea George. "But we have been working diligently to get these lanes delivered back to the public safely but also as quickly as possible so even a few days help.”