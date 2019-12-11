501 arrested as part of 3-month anti-gang operation in Houston area

HOUSTON – Federal authorities in conjunction with several Houston-area law enforcement agencies arrested 501 people during a three-month-long operation aimed at reducing violent gang crime.

U.S. Marshals said Operation Triple Beam ended Nov. 15 and targeted violent fugitives and people who have committed high-profile crimes such as homicide, assault, sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson.

Authorities said they executed 793 arrest warrants and arrested 113 documented gang members. Authorities said they also seized 41 guns, about 25 pounds of narcotics, $461,560 in cash and nine vehicles.

“Over the last 90 days Houston’s violent gangs were successfully disrupted by our brave men and women in blue,” said Gary Blankinship, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. “As we stand strong together in this fight against violent crime it proves that we are the barbed wire between the wolves and sheep.”

Blankinship said strong partnerships between agencies and the combination of resources helped the operation be successful.