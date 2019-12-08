2 officers hit by vehicle near Houston’s First Ward

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers were hit by a vehicle early Sunday while directing traffic near Houston’s First Ward.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Congress streets.

According to police, the officers were trying to stop a vehicle from entering the intersection, but the vehicle kept going and hit the officers. The driver of the vehicle turned around and stopped, police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Neither officer suffered serious injuries, police said.