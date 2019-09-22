2 dead after small plane crashes during takeoff at Conroe Regional Airport

CONROE, Texas - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed during takeoff Saturday at a Conroe airport, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Region.

The pilot and passenger in the Cessna A 185F Skywagon were killed when the plane crashed at the Conroe Regional Airport.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

DPS is investigating the scene until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive at the scene.

The victims' identities have not been released.

