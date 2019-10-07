140 firefighters battle tire blaze at west Houston business

HOUSTON - More than 140 firefighters spent Monday battling a large tire fire at a west Houston business.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a large pawn shop on Fondren Road near the Westpark Tollway.

Firefighters said the bulk of the fire happened at a tire and automotive shop next to the pawn shop, and the fire was kept inside the building.

Extinguishing the blaze will be a slow process because of the nature of what is burning, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.