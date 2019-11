Crime scene tape blocks a street in this file image.

HOUSTON - One person was killed Monday in a shooting near Cloverleaf.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. on Woodforest Boulevard near Jordon Gully.

According to a tweet from Harris County deputies, officials arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators were at the scene, deputies said.

