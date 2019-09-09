'Yo, why is my bond so much?': Suspect appears in court after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested and charges filed after a fatal hit-and-run crash near State Highway 288 and Holcombe Boulevard.

Joseph Malesio Martinez, 23, is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid.

During his preliminary court appearance, Martinez questioned his $50,000 bond.

“Yo, why is my bond so much?" Martinez asked.

When the judge explained that it was because of the nature of the case and because someone died, Martinez defended himself by saying, “It wasn’t true, I didn’t do it.”

According to Houston police, 31-year-old Raye Wilson was killed after the driver of an SUV hit the motorcycle that she was riding on and then fled the scene.

Documents show that a witness, who claimed to be inside of the SUV at the time of the crash, said that when he asked Martinez why he didn’t call police, he said, “Because the police are after me and I’m scared."

The court documents allege that Martinez told the witness that if he went to the police, he was a gang member and they would, “kill him.”

Since 2007, Martinez has had various convictions, including assaulting a family member and escaping custody.

The Wilson family offered a statement following the arrest:

“We appreciate all of the prayers and hard work of everyone involved and we will continue to follow the case.”

