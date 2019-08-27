Family of woman killed in hit-and-run celebrates her life, asks driver to come forward

HOUSTON - The family of a woman who died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night is celebrating her life and asking the driver who fled to come forward.

What happened

Kay Abbas and Raye Wilson were riding on a motorcycle on Holcombe near the South Freeway when police say a dark-colored GMC SUV or Suburban ran a red light, hit them and kept going.

Abbas survived with only minor cuts and bruises.

“Physically, I'm banged up but mentally, there's some stuff I've got to live with the rest of life,” Abbas said. “Everybody in here is helping me with that, and I appreciate that.”

The Wilson family

By everybody, Abbas means the extended Wilson family, who hope the hit-and-run driver will come forward.

But at their home Monday night, they celebrated Wilson’s 31 years of life; especially her father, Ray Wilson.

“I was blessed that she lived,” Wilson said through tears. "We were all blessed. This world was a good world with her in it.”

Who was Raye

Born Rayehasen Elizabeth Wilson, family members said she was nearly finished writing her first book and was celebrating a job promotion when the crash happened.

“My daughter was one of the people who wanted to make a difference,” Ray Wilson said. “Not just for herself, but for other people."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.