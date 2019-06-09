Local law enforcement agencies react to death of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed

HOUSTON - Local law enforcement agencies reacted to the death of well-known Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed after his body was recovered Sunday morning.
Reed went overboard when the fishing boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time but didn't go overboard and was not injured.
The couple was about a mile and a half north of the Texas City Dike at the time of the incident, according to the release. Reed's remains were found approximately 1 1/2 miles north of the dike, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.
Who was Chris Reed?
Reed was a retired Army paratrooper and former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay. He was also on the Clear Creek Independent School District board.
"No. 1, he’s just a great cop, just to start off with. He’s been in this county a long time, working for several different agencies," Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said while the search was ongoing. "He was a big part of Kemah and everything they were accomplishing and had going over there. He was a big part of this Galveston County community as far as law enforcement. We’re a tight-knit group. He’s one of ours. And we're out there, and we're gonna find him."
Several law enforcement agencies across the region reaction:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.