Local law enforcement agencies react to death of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed

HOUSTON - Local law enforcement agencies reacted to the death of well-known Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed after his body was recovered Sunday morning.

Reed went overboard when the fishing boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time but didn't go overboard and was not injured.

The couple was about a mile and a half north of the Texas City Dike at the time of the incident, according to the release. Reed's remains were found approximately 1 1/2 miles north of the dike, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.

Who was Chris Reed?

Reed was a retired Army paratrooper and former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay. He was also on the Clear Creek Independent School District board.



"No. 1, he’s just a great cop, just to start off with. He’s been in this county a long time, working for several different agencies," Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said while the search was ongoing. "He was a big part of Kemah and everything they were accomplishing and had going over there. He was a big part of this Galveston County community as far as law enforcement. We’re a tight-knit group. He’s one of ours. And we're out there, and we're gonna find him."

Several law enforcement agencies across the region reaction:

We send our best wishes to @KemahPD, the Kemah community and family of Chief Chris Reed. We thank him for his service. pic.twitter.com/zw4uVQgC1I — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 9, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed. His body was found earlier today by the Galveston County Marine Unit. May he Rest In Peace. #HouNews — Harris County Precinct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) June 9, 2019

The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office pray for comfort and peace for Chief Reed's family, friends, the Kemah Police Department, and the Coast Guard. Our thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace brother. pic.twitter.com/XxSXJlC1WT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 9, 2019

US Coast Guard confirms that the Galveston County Marine Unit has discovered the body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed. On behalf of @HCSOTexas our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, friends, and entire Kemah community. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SbwIW1F07a — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 9, 2019

This is a very sad outcome indeed for Chief Chris Reed. Prayers are extended to his loved ones and the whole law enforcement family. ⁦@HISDPolice⁩ ⁦@KemahPD⁩ ⁦⁦@ForTerri⁩ https://t.co/HwssRbJvv5 — Paul Cordova (@paulscordova) June 9, 2019

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Chief Chris Reed with @KemahPD and Trustee with @ClearCreekISD. We offer our deepest condolences to Chief Reed’s family. To honor him and his years of service to the Bay area, #Leaguecity flags will be lowered to half staff. pic.twitter.com/mClpGQD6Vz — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) June 9, 2019

