Local DACA recipient to join White House guests for State of the Union address

HOUSTON - People across the nation will be closely watching President Donald Trump Tuesday night as he gives a State of the Union address.

The theme of the address is “Choosing Greatness” and one local 22-year-old woman will be in the crowd hoping to hear a resolution for “Dreamers” like herself.

Devani Gonzalez will be a guest of elected U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garica, D-Texas, to the State of the Union address.

Gonzalez moved to the U.S. when she was 7 years old and is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient. She is now pursuing her second degree and working as a substitute teacher in Galena Park.

She, along with millions of people, will watch as Trump gives his address before a divided Congress.

The White House says it will focus on multiple issues, including immigration. Many are questioning if Trump will use the address to declare a national emergency to fund the border wall.

Trump says he has not ruled out a second shutdown if Democrats don’t agree.

The State of the Union will be Tuesday at 8 p.m.

