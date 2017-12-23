List of Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day

HOUSTON - Some people wait around for dinner to be finished on Christmas Day, but we've provided a list of local restaurants you can enjoy while you wait.

Saltgrass Steak House

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waffle House

Open 24 hours a day

House of Pies

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

FoGo De Chao - Brazilian steak house

Open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kat's Deli

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Cleburne Cafeteria

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RA Sushi (Both locations)

Open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kiran's Mistletoe Buffet

Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mala Sichuan Bistro - Bellaire Boulevard

Open from 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.