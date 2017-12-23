List of Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day

HOUSTON - Some people wait around for dinner to be finished on Christmas Day, but we've provided a list of local restaurants you can enjoy while you wait.
Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
FoGo De Chao - Brazilian steak house
Open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
RA Sushi (Both locations)
Open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mala Sichuan Bistro - Bellaire Boulevard
Open from 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
