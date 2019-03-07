Liquor store owner recalls shooting armed robbers

HOUSTON - The owner of a liquor store in southeast Houston said he feared for his life when two men pulled a gun during closing time.

Mike Hamad said he keeps a shotgun at his liquor store on 8600 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for protection. For 20 years, he never needed it.

“I knew it would happen one day,” Hamad said.

Hama said that, around closing time on Wednesday, two armed men barged into his store.

"He said, 'Everybody on the ground.' And when the customer laid down, he started shooting -- about five or six bullets,” Hamad said.

The bullets shattered wine and liquor bottles. While customers hid, Hamad said he and another employee fired back.

“I hurried up and grabbed the shotgun, and when he saw the shotgun, he ran away," Hamad said. “He just jumped from the top of the boxes and kept shooting, so I shot him.”

Police said one of the suspects died in the parking lot. Police found the second man in Baytown. He will be charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

