What you need to know about Houston Summer Boat Show

HOUSTON - The Houston Summer Boat Show will be here just in time for boating season.

The five-day event will be held at NRG Center from June 12-16 where it will feature more than 500 boats, campers and personal watercraft. The event will also offer attendees special deals for boats, boating electronics, gear, accessories, outdoor furniture, vacation getaways, clothing and more.

The boat show is family friendly and will provide activities for all ages to enjoy, such as Kids Zone and Fish-O-Rama.

“As the Houston summer approaches, one of the best ways to beat the heat is to get out on the water,” said Ken Lovell, the president of Houston Summer Boat Show. “Houston is a big market for boating with about 200 lakes across Texas plus the Gulf of Mexico located just 50 miles south. If you’ve ever wanted to own a boat or just learn more about boating, this show is a great place to start.”

How will the event look by day:

June 12, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 13, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

June 14, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 15, 1 a.m. - 8 p.m.

June 16, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Tickets will cost $12 for adults, $5 for children between ages 6 and 12 and free for children under 5 years old.

