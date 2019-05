Brass knuckles and a pistol holster that were in Jack Ruby's possession at the time of his arrest after he murdered Lee Harvey Oswald are presented along with other historical documents and memorabilia connected to the assassination of…

AUSTIN, Texas - The use of knuckles and clubs as methods of self defense will become legal beginning Sept. 1, according to House Bill 446.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill after a unanimous vote.

The bill stated that the previous ban against knuckles "is unnecessary and outdated and that the instrument represents no danger to the general public," according to the Bill Analysis.

Read the enrolled bill here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.