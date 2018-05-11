Katy ISD superintendent's amended contract includes full salary for 2 years, legal help

KATY, Texas - There were a mix of cheers and boos at Thursday night's board meeting when Katy Independent School District Superintendent Lance Hindt announced his resignation and retirement date.

READ: Amendments to Hindt's contract

The announcement came on the heels of a slew of allegations directed at Hindt.

He was accused of bullying, and of plagiarizing his doctoral dissertation.

Hindt's decision to step down was shocking to the board, which agreed on giving him a severance package and helping him sue for defamation.

The board approved amending his contract, in which Hindt will receive a two-year salary totaling about $774,000. Hindt will have to reimburse Katy ISD up to $25,000 for any legal fees.

Third amendment to Hindt's contract

Some Katy taxpayers didn't agree with his decision to resign.

"We all did things that we are probably not proud of when we were kids and didn't know better, so I don't think it's fair," Olu Okusanya said.

Others think he made the right call.

"If it's true, I feel he should (step down) for ethical purposes," Jon Goode said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.