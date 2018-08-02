Joseph Pappas tried to sell his possessions day before doctor's deadly shooting

HOUSTON - Was Joseph Pappas II, who is accused in the deadly shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a man with a plan to disappear?

KPRC2 spent the day tracking down the paper trail he left behind.

Investigators believe an old grudge could be a motive in the July 20 killing of Hausknecht. Pappas' mother, who had been a patient of Hausknecht, died during surgery nearly 20 years ago.

With Pappas still on the loose, his Westbury neighbors are shaken up.

"I hope he gives himself up," one neighbor said.

Pappas, who had been seen at his home in the 5000 block of Stillbrooke and in the neighborhood in the days after the murder, has not been seen in the last 48 to 72 hours.

TIMELINE of Dr. Hausknecht's killing

KPRC2 has uncovered documents that suggest he may not have had plans to come back to his home in Westbury.

On TheGreensheet.com, a website for buying and selling items, a number connected to Pappas shows 10 furniture items for sale. The items include a bedroom full of furniture for $5,000; a buffet china cabinet for $1,599, and an upholstered sofa for $1,450.

Greensheet confirms the ads were placed on July 19, one day before authorities said Pappas killed Hausknecht.

KPRC2 also uncovered that Pappas did not pay his property taxes this year. Our search shows the 2017 taxes come up as delinquent. The amount he owes with penalties as of this month is about $4,400.

KPRC A delinquent property tax statement for Joseph Pappas II on Aug. 2, 2018.

As KPRC2 first reported Wednesday, Pappas transferred the deed to his house to a woman in Ohio, also on July 19, the day before police said he shot Hausknecht.

In the days after the shooting, several items, including guns and ammunition, went up for sale on a popular firearms website believed to be connected to Pappas.

The phone number listed for the seller comes back to Pappas' real estate company.

KPRC2 Listings appear to have been posted by the man accused of shooting a Houston doctor to death.

