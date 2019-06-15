JJ Watt, Texans react to Whataburger being sold to Chicago-based bank

HOUSTON - Texans are having mixed reactions after it was announced Whataburger is being sold to a Chicago-based bank.

Whataburger announced Friday the company has agreed to be acquired by a Chicago bank, BDT Capital Partners. A lot of Texans looked at Whataburger as a staple for the state and fear the iconic menu will change for the worse.

Texans JJ Watt expressed his thoughts on Twitter by saying we need to buy Whataburger back.

Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup. https://t.co/HadutHXJ9l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2019

What other Texans are saying about the purchase:

What made y'all special was the fact (for awhile) only in TX could you find a Whataburger. When you returned back to TX from a trip, eatting at a WB was a symbolic way to say you were home. It was TX owned. Now, you've sold out to the North & you've lost that special meaning. — Chris (@Epic_Tweets31) June 14, 2019

Whataburger & Schlitterbahn sold on the same day. Rip TX — Chuy’s (@TacoMonster210) June 14, 2019

Although they got sold I still love me some @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/vRkvbKGohb — Edward 🤓 (@Etwardc) June 14, 2019

First thing that happens when brands gets sold is menu expands and tastes change. The workers will suffer first. Then as they try to expand too fast, standards and procedures will get thrown out.



It won't be the same folks. — Mirage Main Who Can't Aim (@HamburgerJack) June 14, 2019

Texans when we found out Whataburger was sold to a Chicago investment company😞 pic.twitter.com/AVXAy0dZoW — Logan Magnusson (@Logan_Mags15) June 14, 2019

I’m pissed whataburger sold majority interest to a firm in Chicago! Why!?



Keep it Texan!



It’s like when In N Out left California it lost some of its appeal. — Adrian Garcia (@adriantg23) June 14, 2019

