JJ Watt, Texans react to Whataburger being sold to Chicago-based bank

HOUSTON - Texans are having mixed reactions after it was announced Whataburger is being sold to a Chicago-based bank.
Whataburger announced Friday the company has agreed to be acquired by a Chicago bank, BDT Capital Partners. A lot of Texans looked at Whataburger as a staple for the state and fear the iconic menu will change for the worse.
READ: Will there be changes? Whataburger sells majority interest to Chicago bank
Texans JJ Watt expressed his thoughts on Twitter by saying we need to buy Whataburger back.
What other Texans are saying about the purchase:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.