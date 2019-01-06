Jazmine Barnes killed after car targeted by mistake, prosecutors say

HOUSTON - Two men are in custody in connection with the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes, and authorities said her mother's car was targeted by mistake.

Eric Black Jr. is in custody and charged with capital murder.

During Black's court appearance early Sunday morning, court documents referred to another person in the case as having the initials L.W.

Sources tell KPRC2 that suspect is Larry Woodruffe, 24.

KPRC2 Larry Woodruffe, 24, is in custody.

Black, 20, is being held without bond.

During his appearance before a judge, new details about the investigation were released, including that the suspects targeted the car by mistake, according to court documents.

“The source said the suspects thought the complainant’s vehicle was some other person’s vehicle that they had seen earlier in the night and that they shot the car by mistake. The source said that they did not realize the vehicle that they had shot into was the complainant’s vehicle until seeing it on the news later in the day," the document stated.

According to court documents, Black was the driver of the car and that another man, identified by a source as L.W., was in the passenger seat when the shooting occurred.

Court documents also show Black was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Woodforest Boulevard and Beltway 8, and that deputies discovered marijuana inside the gray Kia he was driving.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released Black's mugshot, a few hours after his court appearance.

Eric Black, Jr., capital murder suspect in the death of Jazmine Barnes

Investigators identified Black as a suspect based on a tip, discovered evidence that corroborated the tip and charged him with capital murder Saturday.

Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident, deputies say.

According to investigators, Black then admitted to taking part in the shooting. Investigators are continuing to pursue evidence that could possibly lead to other suspects being charged in this case.

Chris and Heather Sevilla/GoFundMe Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

Barnes was in a car with her sisters and mother the morning of Dec. 30 on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road as they were on the way to the store for coffee, according to investigators.

Barnes was fatally shot in the head, and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm.

A gunman, who was initially described by authorities as a white man driving a red pickup truck, opened fire on the car, investigators said.

The shooter was initially described by investigators as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt. But on Jan. 3, the family clarified the description. They said the man had stubble, like a 5 o’clock shadow, and was wearing a black hoodie.

Before any arrest was made, a sketch was released of the gunman, as well as an enhanced image of the truck he was driving.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement Sunday morning:

"I want to thank the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement for their diligent work to identify and arrest a suspect in Jazmine Barnes’ senseless murder.

"The authorities worked around the clock to find the individual who is allegedly responsible for the heinous and unspeakable act of violence against an innocent child.

"This should serve as a warning to all violent offenders who prey on our community: The color of your skin, how much money you make - these things don’t matter when law enforcement will find you, eventually.

"I also want to acknowledge the outpouring of support from across the country for the victim’s family and our community. It provided law enforcement with a sense of urgency and made Jazmine’s loved ones know they weren’t alone in their time of grief. We share their deep sense of loss and anger.

"It’s now my hope that justice will prevail and that Jazmine’s family will find some comfort knowing the alleged gunman is off the street."

