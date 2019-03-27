All ITC tanks containing pygas secured, portion of ship channel reopened, officials say

DEER PARK, Texas - It has been over a week since a fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. in Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over the city and causing havoc for area residents.

ITC officials gave an update on the incident Wednesday, 10 days after the initial fire broke out.

The company gave a status update Tuesday, and while ITC officials touched on several topics, there was no mention of the lawsuits that have been filed, including one by Harris County and another by the Texas attorney general.

According to Rich Howes, with the U.S. Coast Guard, a limited number of vessels were able to get through the ship channel with minimal impact so they have decided to reopen a portion of the chip channel.

“The capitan of the port in Houston has now made the decision to reopen the Houston ship channel from Tucker Bayou to light 116 for vessel traffic for both inbound and outbound,” Howes said.

Howes added the reopened portion will be limited to daylight hours only.

Brent Weber, ITC's incident commander, said significant progress was made in pumping the tanks.

All tanks containing pygas have been secured and they are actively pumping one other tank Wednesday.

When asked about the lawsuits, Weber said his focus was on getting ITC through the incident and he does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Adam Adams, with the Environmental Protection Agency, said there have been no significant changes in air quality. No high levels of benzene or any other toxic gas have been detected in the area.

On Tuesday, Adams mentioned a consumption warning for fish in the ship channel. Wednesday he clarifies saying that warning has been in effect for years and there have been no additional warnings since the fire erupted.

Weber said ITC has a plan in place to enter the tank farm and be more active and aggressive in the cleanup process.

The fire started Sunday, March 17, and spread throughout the facility, engulfing nine of the 15 tanks in the area. It was put out around 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Nearly 12 hours later, the fire reignited, sending a fireball into the air. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the incident was far from over.

On Thursday, after the fire had been out and crews had started pumping the chemicals out of the remaining tanks, benzene – a known carcinogen – was detected in the air, prompting more school closures and another shelter-in-place order.

Though the shelter-in-place order was lifted, schools remained closed for the rest of the week.

On Friday, just as ITC officials were starting to seem hopeful the situation was going in the right direction, there was a break in a dike wall near the facilitie's incinerated tanks.

Hours after the break, two tanks and chemical runoff in a ditch caught fire, sending yet another plume of smoke over the Deer Park area.

The fire was contained and crews have been working to secure the site and prevent another reignition since.

ITC said in Tuesday’s news conference that with each passing day the site of the tank fire is more and more secure.

