La Porte residents file lawsuit against ITC after chemical facility fire

DEER PARK, Texas - Four La Porte residents filed a lawsuit Friday against Intercontinental Terminals Co. after the recent fire at a chemical facility in Deer Park that burned for nearly four days.

The four plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages against ITC in the amount of $2 million.

The lawsuit claims that ITC's negligence led to the plaintiffs being "severely harmed and made sick by ITC's conduct and have sought medical attention for the injuries they suffered from the incident." The lawsuit also claims they "were exposed to toxic chemicals from the release and had physical symptoms due to this release."

Although the fire was extinguished on Wednesday, benzene emitted from the ITC facility Thursday and caused a shelter-in-place for Deer Park residents after they were told they were safe, according to the lawsuit.

The following damages claimed by the lawsuit include:

Conscious physical and mental pain and suffering and anguish, past and future

Loss of enjoyment of life and peace of mind, past and future

Loss of wages/earnings

Loss of enjoyment of real property and homes, and loss/diminution of property value, past and future

Reasonable and necessary medical, counseling, psychiatric, therapeutic and related expenses, past and future

The plaintiffs demand a jury trial and seek to recover not only monetary damages but also the costs of litigation.

READ: ITC lawsuit filed 3-22-19

