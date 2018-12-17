What was seized at Richmond church during sex abuse investigation of priest

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is seen in this mugshot released by the Conroe Police Department on Sept. 12, 2018.

RICHMOND, Texas - Channel 2 Investigates has new details in the case of a Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing multiple victims at churches in which he's worked.

Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is charged with four counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact in Montgomery County.

Search warrants were executed in recent months at four locations, including St. John Fisher Church in Richmond. La Rosa-Lopez worked and lived at the church.

Channel 2 Investigates received a copy of the search warrant and the list of items seized from the church.

In the 16 pages of documents, it indicates that law enforcement officials seized a psychological evaluation of La Rosa-Lopez, his journals and multiple photos of children.

La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September after investigators said a man and woman accused him of abuse while he was assigned to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe from the late 1990s to early 2000s.

A search warrant was executed at the downtown Houston offices of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in late November.

The Shalom Center and Sacred Heart Church in Conroe were also searched.

As Channel 2 Investigates previously reported, La Rosa-Lopez received treatment at the Shalom Center from 2001-2002.

The Shalom Center is a treatment facility for priests and others suffering from psychological problems.

La Rosa-Lopez has been released from jail on bond. He is expected to plead not guilty during his next court appearance in January, KPRC2 has learned.

