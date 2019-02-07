University of Houston fires strength coach following Channel 2 Investigates report of 'rhabdo' cases

Minor Bowens, former Assistant Director for Sports Performance, has been terminated from his position following a Channel 2 Investigation into report of rhabdo cases.

HOUSTON - The University of Houston informed Channel 2 Investigates on Wednesday of the firing of strength coach Minor Bowens.

The move comes days after Channel 2 Investigates reported several members of the women’s soccer team were being treated for the serious medical condition rhabdomyolysis, better known as "rhabdo." The condition is the result of muscle injury, and in extreme cases, it can lead to kidney failure.

The players, approximately a dozen of them, ended up in the hospital for treatment.

The school did not discuss the positive test results for rhabdo with Channel 2 Investigates last week.

A spokesman for the school said, “The university’s No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of all of our students, including our student-athletes.”

The school’s athletic director did send a message alerting parents of three positive tests early last week. Following the message, more players tested positive.

The team’s coach, Diego Bocanegra, did not talk to Channel 2 Investigates about his players' conditions in a phone call, but he did admit his strength and conditioning coach was on the outs with the program.

“As of right now, Minor Bowens does not work with the soccer team any longer," he said.

While the school was not at liberty to discuss Bowens' employment status last Friday, the school did send a snapshot following a Texas Public Information Act request showing Bowens was terminated Tuesday.

The University of Houston has since removed Bowens' professional profile from its site.

