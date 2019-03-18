Channel 2 Investigates air quality monitoring amid Deer Park fire

A fire at a Deer Park chemical plant that started Sunday with two tanks spread to five surrounding tanks Monday as a plume of thick, black smoke billows from the site.

DEER PARK, Texas - Channel 2 Investigates is looking into how often air quality is getting monitored in Deer Park, as seven tanks burned Monday at a chemical facility.

According to the website for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, data has not been made publicly available since 5 a.m.

DOCUMENT: Deer Park air quality monitoring report as of early Monday afternoon

At a 10 a.m. news conference, the media was told by officials from the Intercontinental Terminals Company, which operates the facility, that “all the cities have the results of all the air monitoring.”

Channel 2 Investigates reached out to Deer Park for a copy of the data. Officials requested that KPRC 2 file an open records request, which can take up to 10 days to fulfill.

Officials in the nearby town of La Porte indicated to Channel 2 Investigates that it has not received a copy of any electronic data. They’ve only been given verbal confirmation from the Harris County Pollution Center that they are in the all-clear.

At a 1 p.m. news conference, Channel 2 Investigates reporter Joel Eisenbaum questioned Bob Allen, of Harris County Pollution Control, about the lack of data at the Deer Park site. Allen indicated that the sensor may be down for maintenance. Eisenbaum also pointed out that the sensor at the Clinton site has also been down since 9 a.m.

Eisenbaum asked Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to release the air quality data that ITC compiled. Hidalgo replied that ITC has released it.

Channel 2 Investigates called ITC to get the data. ITC told Channel 2 Investigates, “We have not released anything yet.”

