5 years after Santa Fe, a former deputy who responded to the shooting speaks with KPRC 2

SANTA FE, Texas – For the first time, we are hearing from a former Galveston County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018.

Starting with a call over the police radio, Brent Cooley provides a first-person account of his response to the shooting and the surrender of the gunman.

Cooley said it wasn’t until two years after the shooting he was finally diagnosed with PTSD.

Much of the evidence in the case, as well as many details of the police response, have not been made public since the charged gunman remains incompetent to stand trial.

