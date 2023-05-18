‘An ode to survivors’: Santa Fe community to unveil new monument on 5th anniversary of massacre

SANTA FE, Texas – On May 18, 2018, the community of Santa Fe, Texas was forever changed.

Eight students and two teachers were killed, and 13 others were hurt after a gunman walked inside Santa Fe High School.

On the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, a new monument will be unveiled at the high school on Thursday.

The monument is called “Warrior Spirit,” according to Megan Grove, chair of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation. It stands 12 feet tall in front of the high school in memory of those who died in the massacre.

“I’m sure warrior spirit will hold a spear into the air with ten eagle feathers representing each of those we lost,” she said. “But warrior spirit is really an ode to the community, to the survivors that that were there that day. It’s a respectful representation of those that have endured great tragedy. And it shows their courage, their great bravery, and, of course, their warrior spirit.”

School officials and community organizers said the monument is “an ode to survivors.”

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Santa Fe High School.

