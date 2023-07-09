Families of mass shooting victims make stop in Santa Fe to bring awareness to gun violence

Parents of mass shooting victims made a stop in Santa Fe Sunday. They came to bring awareness to gun violence across the country on a nationwide school bus tour.

SANTA FE, Texas – Parents of mass shooting victims made a stop in Santa Fe Sunday.

They came to bring awareness to gun violence across the country on a nationwide school bus tour.

The group met at the memorial for the students who lost their lives in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Their goal for the tour is to not only bring awareness to school shootings, but gun violence across the country.

Manuel Oliver is the father of Joaquin Oliver, known as Guac. He died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

Santa Fe was just one of the stops on the Guac’s Magical Tour. Parents of the Santa Fe High School shooting were also at Sunday’s event.

Oliver said the tour is to visit, honor, empower and remember many of the communities that have experienced gun violence and mass shootings.

He wants the tour to send a warning that stricter gun laws are needed.

“I’m not a politician, okay. I wish I could sign a bill right now, but I can’t do that, so I have to stay on my aisle with the little things that I can do, and one thing that we can do is to create a warning and let everybody know what’s going on,” Oliver said.

Oliver said their next stop is in Austin. The group plans to stop at 23 cities across the country.